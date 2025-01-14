Novak Djokovic Wasn't Happy With Rafael Nadal's Retirement Ceremony
Novak Djokovic is always an open book on his feelings, thoughts, and ideas for improving tennis. The 24-time Grand Slam champion cares deeply about tennis traditions and the direction of the sport.
Djokovic is currently in embarking on his campaign for a 25th Grand Slam in Melbourne at the Australian Open. He recently spoke with the press about discussed a range of issues, including his disappointment with Rafael Nadal's retirement ceremony.
Sasa Ozmo of Tennis Majors provided a thorough recap. Djokovic and Nadal will forever be linked thanks to their legendary rivalry. Unfortunately, Djokovic did not attend Nadal's farewell at the 2024 Davis Cup in Málaga, Spain.
Djokovic explained, "I don't know the exact details as to how they envisioned the ceremony, but I know that the plan was to do it after the semis, if Spain were to go through. Murray and I planned to be there, we couldn't fit the quarter-finals in our schedule, but we were a sure thing for the semis."
Djokovic added, "Unfortunately, it turned out the way it did, what are you going to do? More than that, I don't really know. I saw the video (of the ceremony). I don't know; I don't know if Rafa maybe didn't want to make too much of a fuss about it in order not to bother other teams, matches. I don't know, to be honest, but I feel bad that I wasn't there."
Djokovic also took exception to other parts of Nadal's farwell tour. "We were together on the court in Riyadh, that was the moment, a nice moment. I saw him play at Roland-Garros, we played each other at the Olympics… The ceremony, if you want my opinion, wasn't done properly."
Djokovic concluded, "Maybe Rafa himself wasn't sure whether he'll play or not, if he can play some more, and then maybe it was too late to do something bigger. I don't know, really, maybe…"
The two rivals have played each other 60 times, with Djokovic winning 31 of the matches. Nadal and Djokovic have faced each other in all four Grand Slam finals, with Nadal holding a narrow 5-4 lead in major finals. The two contemporaries have faced each other every year from 2006 to 2022 and in 2024.
The last time they met, Djokovic defeated Nadal in the 2024 Paris Olympics on the clay courts of Roland Garros (not counting the exhibition at the Six Kings Slam). Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.