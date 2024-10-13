Qinwen Zheng Shows Poor Sportsmanship at Wuhan Open
There was serious beef between Qinwen Zheng and Emma Navarro during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many fans sided with Zheng after Navarro said she "did not respect" her as a competitor.
However, Zheng has continued to play the role of villain on the WTA tour. Frosty handshakes and yelling at spectators in attendance have become the norm.
Zheng's questionable sportsmanship was on full display during the Wuhan Open. First, Zheng barked across the court at Leylah Fernandez and her corner during the Round of 16.
Then, during her finals match against Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng yelled at the line judge, who had done nothing wrong. Even the announcers on the television broadcast admitted the line judge was doing his job.
Despite being a crowd full of supporters, the Chinese tennis star drew boos from the fans. Of course, as the announcers pointed out, Zheng's behavior could be excused for being in the heat of the moment during a finals match.
Eventually, Sabalenka defeated Zheng in three sets: 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Sabalenka secured her third consecutive Wuhan Open championship, and Zheng had barely any time to congratulate her opponent.
Tennis fans on social media had fun breaking down the brief video of Sabalenka and Zheng's handshake at the net. Zheng quickly shook Sabalenka's hand, who could barely contain her smile during the awkward exchange.
There are always two sides to every story, but a pattern of behavior is starting to emerge with Zheng. The 22-year-old has the potential to win many titles and play the role of heel on the WTA tour.
