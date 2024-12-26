Simona Halep Pulls Out of Auckland Open & Australian Open
Fans hoping that 2025 would be the year of Simona Halep's comeback now have reasons for concern. Halep announced on her Instagram story that she has pulled out of the Auckland Open and the Australian Open.
Halep wrote, "Hi guys, I wanted to wish you all happy holidays and provide a little update. After playing in Abu Dhabi, unfortunately, I felt pain in my knee and shoulder once again.
She continued, "After discussing with my team at length, we agreed it is sensible to delay the start of my season. It's not what I wanted, but I would like to thank the tournament organisers in Auckland and Australia for the wild cards, and I'm sorry I won't be able to take them this time."
"I will rest up and intend for my next event to be Cluj, where I can't wait to play in front of the amazing Romanian fans," concluded the former World No.1.
Halep's once-promising career has turned tragic. The 33-year-old was at the top of the sport by the end of last decade, winning the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon titles.
However, after testing positive for a banned substance, Halep was suspended from the WTA Tour in October 2022. In February 2024, the ban was reduced from four years to nine months, but she had already served 18 months. she returned to the tour at the 2024 Miami Open.
Halep finished last season with a record of 1-4 and a ranking of World No.877. She has been critical of the sport's governing bodies in recent months following Iga Swiatek's light punishment for a failed drug test last summer.
Hopefully, Halep can return to the court soon and recapture her old form. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.