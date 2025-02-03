Tennis Fans Prepare for Texas Swing of ATP & WTA Tours
Tennis fans in the United States have had to upend their sleep schedules to watch the first month of the new ATP and WTA seasons. While there will still be plenty of odd hours for fans, they will soon be treated to the Texas Swing of the season.
Dallas, Austin, and Houston will all play host to some of the world's best tennis players. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about each tournament.
Dallas, Texas: February 3-9
The 2025 edition of the Dallas Open sees a serious step up in competition and prestige. In only its third year as a stop on the ATP tour, it has been promoted from a 250 to a 500-level event, which means more ranking points and prize money on offer to the athletes. With those increased stakes comes an increased level of completion.
Popular American tennis stars such as World No. 4 Taylor Fritz and the newest addition to the top 10 rankings, Tommy Paul, will be vying for the crowd's energy inside the Ford Center at the Star.
Other hopefuls for a title this year in Dallas will be Ben Shelton, fresh off his run to another grand slam semi-final in Australia, as well as former World No. 2 and three-time grand slam finalist Casper Ruud. If you ever find yourself in the DFW area, the organizers of the Dallas Open will surely have you considering a new cowboy hat to add to your closet.
Austin, Texas: February 24 - March 2
Austin, the state capital of Texas, is often celebrated for its eclectic style, music festivals, and as a destination spot for wedding parties to let loose before tying the knot. What you might now know is that it’s a growing hub for women in sports.
Most notable in that growing hub is the ATX Open. 2025 marks its third year on the WTA Tour and they’re gearing up for another successful event. The player field is led by perennial top 10 player and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula who’s making her debut at the tournament.
She will be accompanied by rising stars on the women’s tour like 23-year-old Peyton Stearns, a 2022 NCAA champion with the University of Texas at Austin, as well as Taylor Townsend, whose doubles success has seen her lift the 2025 Australian Open trophy and rise to number 3 in the WTA Doubles Rankings.
When you are looking to watch and support the elite athletes in women’s sports, don’t forget to add Austin, Texas, and the ATX Open to your lineup.
Houston, Texas: March 31 - April 6
The heat in Texas keeps coming even after the elite players give their best efforts in the popular sunshine double. After the Miami Open, the ATP stars begin to fine-tune their game for the clay court season, and there’s no better place to get down in the dirt than Houston, the southern heart of the state.
The US Men’s Clay Court Championship has a rich history filled with notable names in their history books. Past champions include former top-ranked players like Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, and Andy Roddick. One of the more recent champions, like the 2023 title holder Frances Tiafoe, will be vying for another spot in the winner's circle at the River Oaks Country Club.
Other players shaping up the ATP 250 level field will be top 40 Next-Gen star Alex Michelsen, as well as a player on the comeback trail, 2022 Champion Reilly Opelka. There’s always a local buzz around the event, and the hospitality is just as warm as the water from local Texas springs.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.