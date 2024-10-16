The Tennis World Celebrates Naomi Osaka's 27th Birthday
Activist, fashion icon, and tennis legend Naomi Osaka turned 27 years old today. The four-time Grand Slam champion regularly discusses her libra tendencies on social media, and fans from all over the world are using their platforms to wish her a happy birthday.
Osaka battled injuries throughout 2022 and took maternity leave in 2023. After a long break from the game, Osaka returned to the WTA tour in 2024. While she is still working to regain her form, her comeback has inspired fans.
Tributes from tennis tournaments, athletes, and fans highlighted how much she means to the sports world. Known for her dominance on hard courts, the Australian Open and US Open both recognized her birthday on social media.
A familiar theme in Osaka's birthday tributes has been her influence in the fashion world. The Japanese star has remained true to her roots and infused her native country's style in the global mainstream.
One of Osaka's most iconic looks came at the 2024 US Open. Inspired by the British pop star Charli XCX, Osaka channeled her "Brat Summer" look with a lime green Nike outfit that Yoon Ahn designed.
Currently, Osaka is ranked World No. 58. She has a record of 22-17 with zero titles this season. She has battled a back injury in recent weeks, forcing her to retire from the China Open during her match against Coco Gauff.
Despite not yet playing at a high level, Osaka's goals remain the same. She wants to win titles. In September, she fired Wim Fissette after four years. A few days later, she added Patrick Mourtatoglu to her coaching staff.
Osaka later withdrew from the China Open but remains hopeful that she can play in the Pacific Open. The annual hard-court tournament starts on October 21 in Tokyo, Japan. It could be one of the last chances fans get to watch Osaka play this year.
Osaka posted one of her childhood pictures on Instagram and thanked everyone for their well wishes. She added, "grateful for another year and all the people I’ve met along the way." Fans can expect to more about the global superstar's availability in the Pacific Open soon.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.