Ace Holiday Shopping with the Ultimate Tennis Gift Guide
The four Grand Slams, ATP Finals, and WTA Finals are all in the rearview mirror. However, the biggest challenge is approaching us all - the holiday shipping season.
It starts with Black Friday deals and ends with last-minute stocking stuffers. Luckily for tennis players and fans, it has never been easier to buy the gear of your favorite athletes. Below is Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI's list of the 20 best gifts for tennis enthusiasts.
1. NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa
Why We Love It: The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa is built to withstand the toughest matches, thanks to its flexible, durable materials.
Why You Need It: The signature Rafael Nadal details let you rep your favorite player on and off of the court.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways with prices ranging from $129-$160 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
2. Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap
Why We Love It: Nadal's hat sports stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helping you stay fresh while playing the game or just thinking about the game.
Why You Need It: Nadal's iconic logo lets you represent the King of Clay ay any time on any surface.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose between two colors of the Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Rafa Cap for $26 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
3. Nike Swoosh Headband
Why We Love It: The the Nike Swoosh Headband stays in place and helps you stay dry, so you can play your best even when things heat up.
Why You Need It: Whether channeling Frances Tiafoe or another Nike athlete, adding a headband to your wardrobe is a game-changer.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colors for $10 on the Nike website.
4. The NikeCourt Slam Tennis Top
Why We Love It: Who can forget when Jack Draper debuted the NikeCourt Slam Tennis Top during the 2024 US Open? It was an iconic fashion moment.
Why You Need It: The loose-fitting shirt gives you room to move freely from sideline to sideline.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the NikeCourt Slam Tennis Top for $77 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
5. NikeCourt Tennis Jacket
Why We Love It: Carlos Alcaraz has worn the NikeCourt Tennis Jacket on a few occasions this year, instantly making it a must-have gift for fans.
Why You Need It: Taking its cues from the layout of a tennis court, the NikeCourt Jacket lets you rep your favorite sport long after your match ends.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the NikeCourt Tennis Jacket for $90 in men's sizes on the Nike website.
6. Nike Attack
Why We Love It: Popularized by John McEnroe, these old-school tennis shoes have transcended the sport to become a fashion staple.
Why You Need It: This iconic sneaker broke the mold in tennis, and this fresh iteration breaks the mold on itself with crisp leather, durable textile and bold details.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five iconic colorways of the Nike Attack with prices ranging from $103-$130 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
7. adidas Barricade 13
Why We Love It: The "bumblebee" look worn by adidas players drove fans wild during the French Open. It starts from the ground up with the adidas Barricade 13.
Why You Need It: These performance tennis shoes help you take control of the court with their torsion system and responsive REPETITOR midsole.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from seven colorways of the adidas Barricade 13 for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
8. adidas FreeLift Polo
Why We Love It: Alexander Zverev wore this polo during his incredible run late in the season into the ATP Finals.
Why You Need It: This performance polo features shoulder-freeing FreeLift construction and stay-cool HEAT.RDY technology.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colors of the adidas FreeLift Polo shirt with prices ranging from $52-$65 in men's sizes on the adidas website.
9. On Court-T
Why We Love It: Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton grabbed our attention with their cotton candy-flavored apparel this fall. This shirt will be on our year-end best kits list.
Why You Need It: From daily training to match-day moments, this lightweight tennis tee scores serious style points.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colors of the On Court-T for $80 in women's sizes (currently sold out in men's sizes) on the On website.
10. On Court Shorts
Why We Love It: On athletes brought the heat while staying cool all year long thanks to the Court shorts.
Why You Need It: Athletes and fans move like lightning with the Court Shorts.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the On Court shorts for $80 in women's sizes (sold out in men's sizes) on the On website.
11. On THE ROGER Pro 2
Why We Love It: This performance tennis shoe is engineered for hard court tennis, but can be worn casually on any surface.
Why You Need It: Worn by Ben Shelton, this competition-grade shoe delivers big on agility, stability and durability.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways in adult sizes for $200 on the On website.
12. On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro
Why We Love It: These multipurpose tennis shoe blurs the lines between performance and style.
Why You Need It: Whether charging the net or relaxing in the stands, these tennis shoes have you covered.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colorways of the On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro for $160 in adult sizes on the On website.
13. Wimbledon Championships Logo T-Shirt
Why We Love It: This high quality shirt features the iconic full color Championships logo and other intricate details.
Why You Need It: The 100% cotton shirt is an elegant touch to any tennis fan's wardrobe.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose multiple colors of the shirt for $61 in men's sizes on the Wimbledon website.
14. Wimbledon Championships Logo Cap
Why We Love It: This hat is light, breathable, and perfect for a long day outside in the sun.
Why You Need It: The Championships logo on front Wimbledon embroidered on back is an easy way to let other fans know about your favorite Grand Slam.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Championships Logo hat for $53 on the Wimbledon website.
15. Australian Open Baseline T-Shirt
Why We Love It: The Baseline shirt features the iconic AO logo, made for those who Hit Different on-court, off-court and everywhere in between.
Why You Need It: This shirt offers a classic, versatile fit that's ideal for any casual outing among tennis fans.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from three colors of the Baseline shirt for $20 in adult sizes on the Australian Open website.
16. Lacoste Sport Stretch Jersey Wristbands
Why We Love It: Worn by Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, these wristbands are an essential part of staying cool on the court.
Why You Need It: These bouclé cotton jersey wristbands, featuring the iconic crocodile, are the fruit of decades of textile expertise.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from two colors of the wristbands for $20 on the Lacoste website.
17. Lacoste x Novak Djokovic T-Shirt
Why We Love It:
Why You Need It:
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from four colors of the Novak Djokovic t-shirt for $85 in men's sizes on the Lacoste website.
18. FILA Performance Iconic BB1 Polo
Why We Love It: This performance polo pairs legendary style with cutting-edge technology.
Why You Need It: Featuring sweat-wicking capabilities, UV sun protection, and antimicrobial properties, this performance-obsessed polo combines the timeless look of the past with the advanced fabric technology of today.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can choose from five colors of the FILA performance polo for $90 in adult sizes on the FILA website.
19. New Balance Coco CG2
Why We Love It: New Balance and Coco Gauff enjoyed a smash hit with the second installment of her signature tennis shoe line.
Why You Need It: The Coco CG2 evolves and refines the court-ready performance and the distinctive features of the tennis phenom’s debut signature model.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can shop the New Balance Coco CG2 in multiple colorways for the entire family on the New Balance website.
20. New Balance Coco Gauff New York Slice T-Shirt
Why We Love It: Coco Gauff has a special history with New York City, so New Balance always makes sure to show love to the Big Apple.
Why You Need It: With a unique chest graphic, this soft cotton tee celebrates Coco Gauff's return to NYC.
How To Buy It: Online shoppers can buy the Coco Gauff New York Slice T-Shirt in select sizes for $40 on the New Balance website.