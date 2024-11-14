Jannik Sinner Headlines Gucci Gift Campaign for Holiday Season
It has been a whirlwind year for Jannik Sinner. The tennis superstar won his first two Grand Slam titles and secured the ATP year-end No. 1 ranking. Meanwhile, Sinner continues to blaze a path in the fashion industry.
This week, Gucci shared official campaign pictures of Sinner sprawled out in a snowy background. Sinner is among the handful of A-list celebrities chosen for this year's Gucci Gift campaign.
Gucci shared two pictures of Sinner sporting the Italian luxury brand's apparel and accessories on its social media channels. His curly red hair popped in contrast to his grey sweater, black pants, and dark sunglasses.
The caption read, "Mountain views. In the second act of the Gucci Gift campaign, Global Brand Ambassador Jannik Sinner heads on a winter getaway atop a snow-covered mountain in soft knitwear with a new metallic GG Monogram duffle bag in tow."
Sinner is currently competing in the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. He grabbed headlines when he wore a black-and-white striped Gucci polo shirt when he received the ATP year-end No. 1 trophy.
Gucci first announced Sinner as a global ambassador in July 2022 during his run at that year's Wimbledon. The brand's bet paid off as Sinner has ascended to the top of the tennis world. Additionally, Sinner is building his signature Nike line ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Sinner currently has a record of 65-6 with seven singles titles. Later today, Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev in the final match of the Group Stage at the ATP Finals. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.