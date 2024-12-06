Naomi Osaka Drops Her Nike Holiday Apparel Collection
It has been a busy off-season for Naomi Osaka. In addition to working on her autobiography and battling parking challenges at UCLA, Osaka has delved deeper into the sports fashion world.
Earlier this week, Osaka took to Instagram for what she called a "very chaotic preview" of the NO x Nike Holiday collection. The WTA World No. 60 has teamed up with her apparel sponsor on a special collaboration.
In her brief Instagram video, the usually low-key Osaka could not contain her excitement about her new apparel collection. Holding up a kimono-bomber jacket, Osaka said, "the other girls could never!"
Osaka is right. She is in a league of her own when it comes to sports style and tennis apparel. Luckily for online shoppers, the NO x Nike Holiday collection is live now on the Nike website.
The NO x Nike Holiday collection features five products ranging from two pairs of Women's High-Waisted Loose Knit Pants ($95), two dresses ($110), and a Jacquard Jacket ($300).
Osaka and the Nike design mostly utilized burgundy, white, and black for the apparel collection. While none of it clothes are engineered for performance, they do personify Osaka's unmatched signature style.
In the meantime, tennis fans and players continue to wait for Osaka's iconic US Open outfits to hit shelves. Maybe Nike will deliver some holiday joy and finally make that happen this winter.
The four-time Grand Slam champion finished the 2024 WTA season as the World No. 60 with a record of 22-18. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.