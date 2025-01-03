Naomi Osaka Says She Has the "Best Shoes in Tennis"
Naomi Osaka is currently cruising through the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Osaka has qualified for her first semifinals since 2022 and appears to have fully recovered from her back injury last fall.
As a four-time Grand Slam champion, activist, and fashion icon, Osaka has the right to talk trash when she pleases. That is quite often on social media for the 27-year-old. Her competitive nature often comes out through passive-aggressive trash talk.
Earlier today, Osaka posted a picture of the Nike tennis shoes she has worn in the ASB Classic with a pointed caption.
She wrote on her Instagram story, "I take pride in knowing that I consistently have the best shoes in tennis." Below is a screenshot of Osaka's Instagram story and a breakdown of her tennis shoes.
Osaka wears the Nike GP Challenge 1 in various player-exclusive colorways. Her most notable colorways came at the 2024 US Open. Athletes and fans can buy Osaka's footwear and apparel on the Nike website.
Osaka's claim to having the best shoes in tennis comes just a few weeks after Coco Gauff touted her signature New Balance shoes in an Instagram story. Gauff wrote, "Consistently the hardest shoes on tour #CG2 @newbalancetennis."
Osaka started her career with adidas before signing a multi-year contract with Nike worth $10 million annually and runs through 2025. Nike and Osaka have proven to be a formidable doubles team when it comes to fashion and civic leadership. However, she does not have a signature shoe like Gauff.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.