Harry Kane Praises Bayern Munich Teammates As He Surpasses Erling Haaland's Bundesliga Record
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane netted a brace in the team's 4-3 Bundesliga win over Holstein Kiel. The Englishman scored both with his head, beating a record set by current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
Kane notched his 54th and 55th Bundesliga goals for Bayern on his 50th appearance. This beat the record set by Haaland during his time at Borussia Dortmund, where he managed 50 goals in his first 50 league appearances.
Speaking after the win over Holstein Kiel, Harry Kane credited his teammates for his goalscoring record.
It means I'm doing something right. It's always expected from a striker to score goals, I've been doing it all my career, but I wouldn't be able to do so without my teammates. Hopefully, more to come.- Harry Kane
The English international also discussed Bayern Munich's tough February schedule in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.
We have a lot of tough games: Celtic, Leverkusen, Stuttgart, Frankfurt. We have to be ready, and we need the whole squad. There's a lot to play for. We had a good month [January], except Feyenoord. We have to keep going.- Harry Kane
