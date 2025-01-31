Bayern Munich Avoid 2023 Champions League Winners In Playoff Round Draw
Bayern Munich missed out on a top-eight finish in the Champions League Standings, meaning they would play in a playoff game.
Munich knew they would face either Manchester City or Celtic in the playoff. The Bavarian side will avoid the Premier League Champions and face Scottish Champions Celtic over two legs.
The first leg will be played at Celtic Park on February 11 or 12, followed by the return leg at the Allianz Arena on February 18 or 19.
Bayern is the favorite to win the game. If they prevail, they will advance to the Round of 16, facing Bayer Leverkusen or Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.
