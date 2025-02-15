Why Celtic’s Daizen Maeda Will Be A 'Handful' For Bayern Munich In Return Leg
Bayern Munich walked away with a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off. Despite having a 2-0 advantage, the German side couldn't contain Daizen Maeda.
The Japanese attacker scored in the 79th minute to give the Scottish club hope to go on the road and secure the upset victory over Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.
MORE: Michael Ballack Says ‘Lucky’ Bayern Munich Escaped Penalty Call In Celtic Clash
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shared that the coaches from the Bundesliga giants spoke to the Glasgow side's backroom staff after the game and praised the player's efforts heading into the return leg.
I know some of our staff were speaking to their staff and they obviously were fully aware of him and the numbers that he created. I think in terms of high-intensity runs and sprints, he’s right up there with the very best in this competition. He is a handful, he’s a threat at whatever level.- Brendan Rodgers
The final 25 minutes saw Celtic ramp up their attacking efforts, which led to the Maeda goal. The home side recorded nine total shots and two big chances in the second half as they attempted to level the contest but fell one goal short of having this tie head into the return leg leveled 2-2.
Bayern Munich have the edge with their one-goal lead and will need to score first to crush any confidence that Celtic have. Should Rodgers and his team find the back of the net first, it could spell trouble for the German club.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Owen Hargreaves Claims Bayern Munich's Olise Can Be 'As Good As Anyone'
Arne Engels Reveals Why Celtic Can Trouble Bayern Munich In Return Leg