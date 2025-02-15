Bayern Munich

Why Celtic’s Daizen Maeda Will Be A 'Handful' For Bayern Munich In Return Leg

Daizen Maeda scored the lone goal for Celtic in the loss to Bayern Munich.

Eduardo Razo

IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Bayern Munich walked away with a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off. Despite having a 2-0 advantage, the German side couldn't contain Daizen Maeda.

The Japanese attacker scored in the 79th minute to give the Scottish club hope to go on the road and secure the upset victory over Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers shared that the coaches from the Bundesliga giants spoke to the Glasgow side's backroom staff after the game and praised the player's efforts heading into the return leg.

I know some of our staff were speaking to their staff and they obviously were fully aware of him and the numbers that he created. I think in terms of high-intensity runs and sprints, he’s right up there with the very best in this competition. He is a handful, he’s a threat at whatever level.

Brendan Rodgers

The final 25 minutes saw Celtic ramp up their attacking efforts, which led to the Maeda goal. The home side recorded nine total shots and two big chances in the second half as they attempted to level the contest but fell one goal short of having this tie head into the return leg leveled 2-2.

Bayern Munich have the edge with their one-goal lead and will need to score first to crush any confidence that Celtic have. Should Rodgers and his team find the back of the net first, it could spell trouble for the German club.

Eduardo Razo
EDUARDO RAZO

Eduardo is an experienced freelance football writer covering Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG On SI. He also covers PSG for PSG Talk and French football for Ligue 1's official English website. He's contributed to NBC Sports' regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Bay Area & California, providing in-depth sports content for those markets.

