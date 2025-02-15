Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bundesliga Clash Ends Goalless
Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen ended in a goalless stalemate at the BayArena on Saturday, February 15.
Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen was the dominant force in the first half, carving out several good openings and hitting the woodwork twice.
Overall, Leverkusen threatened more at home and created better openings. However, they failed to find the back of the net during the game, which ended 0-0.
Leverkusen had a total of 12 shots, with only two of them on target. They were also the team with more possession (56%). Bayern, meanwhile, couldn't manage a single shot at the Leverkusen goal during the game.
Bayern Munich came into the game with an eight-point lead at the top of the standings over defending champions Leverkusen. While the Bavarians didn't put on their most impressive display, the draw was enough to keep Bayern coasting to the league title.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Full match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
Next up for Bayern Munich is the UEFA Champions League knockout stage play-off second leg clash. The game at Allianz Arena is set for February 18. The first leg ended in a 2-1 win for Bayern at the Celtic Park.
Bayern's next Bundesliga outing is against Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23. Vincent Kompany's side is performing well across all competitions and looks formidable. While Bayern had a trophyless campaign last term, they're looking much better this season. With a handsome lead over Leverkusen at the top of the league table, the title is for Bayern to lose.
