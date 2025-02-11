Celtic vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Champions League Playoff Clash
Bayern Munich face Celtic in the first leg of the Champions League play-offs this week, competing for a place in the Round of 16.
The Bavarians endured a disappointing group stage performance, featuring losses to Aston Villa and Barcelona and a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Feyenoord. Now, they must battle it out in the play-offs, with a tough trip to a bouncing Celtic Park, to secure passage to the next stage of the Champions League.
Bayern come into the game off the back of a routine home victory in the Bundesliga, defeating Werder Bremen 3-0, including two converted penalties from Harry Kane.
Alphonso Davies has been a notable omission from the starting XI lately, having sustained a hamstring injury in January. The Canadian signed a new contract with Bayern Munich last month, committing to the club until 2030, and returned to individual training this week, but the first leg at Celtic Park comes just too soon for him.
Joao Paulinha will also miss the game through illness, but Serge Gnabry is expected to return to the squad.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Celtic (4-2-3-1)
GK: Manuel Neuer - Teammate Aleksander Pavlovic was just 3 years old when the legendary German made his Champions League debut in 2007. A staggering 17 years, and two European titles later, the German remains the first choice for Vincent Kompany, at the age of 38.
RB: Konrad Laimer - The Austrian, who can also be deployed as a midfielder, has been Kompany's go-to right-back this season, restricting summer signing Sacha Boey to just five starts.
CB: Dayot Upemacano - The Frenchman has been ever-present at the back this season, who confirmed this week that he is in talks with the club over a new contract.
CB: Kim Min-Jae - Missed training earlier this week with an achilles issue, pictured back today and should be okay for Wednesday's game.
LB: Raphael Guerreiro - Has been a solid understudy for the injured, Davies. Now 31-years-old, the Portuguese man is now an experienced member of the squad.
CM: Joshua Kimmich - Celebrated his 30th birthday over the weekend, as talk about his contract situation and potential suitors rages on. Has started every match of every competition so far this season for Kompany.
CM: Aleksander Pavlovic - The 20-year-old has formed a formidable midfield partnership with Joshua Kimmich, helping the side to dominate possession, and dictate play.
RW: Michael Olise - 10 goals and 12 assists in his debut season at the club after a $62m move from Crystal Palace in the summer. Massively impressed since joining, making the right-wing position his own despite fierce competition for places.
AM: Jamal Musiala - Exceptional talent, who already has 96 goal contributions for Bayern at just 21-years-old. In a number 10 position that allows him to roam around the pitch and will undoubtedly cause Celtic problems.
LW: Kingsley Coman - Scored a late winner the last time the Bavarians travelled to Celtic Park, in a 2-1 victory in the 2017 Champions League group stage.
ST: Harry Kane - An incredible 28 goals in 28 games for Bayern this season. The Englishman will be desperate to reach the latter stages of this competition and finally end his trophy hoodoo.
