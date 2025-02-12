Transcript: Kompany, Kimmich, Dier, And More React After Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich secured a narrow victory over Celtic in the Champions League play-off first leg and return to Germany with a great chance of progressing to the Round of 16.
Goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane on either side of half-time put Vincent Kompany's side in full control of the match and the tie, but a sloppy second-half display and Daizen Maeda's header meant the game ended 2-1, and the tie was not yet put to bed.
MORE: Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Kompany's Side Survive Late Scare To Secure First-Leg Lead
Vincent Kompany, Joshua Kimmich, Dayot Upamecano, and more addressed the media after the match (via @iMiaSanMia).
Vincent Kompany: Good win, but it's only halftime. Celtic don't lose often at home, so we'll take this win. We're strong at home too, and looking forward to Tuesday. The first minute was not ideal, but we defended with discipline and stayed solid. I think it was a deserved win, and we want to carry on.
The tie is absolutely not over. It sounds cliché, but it's only halftime. We played really well over large spells of the game, but there are moments where you have to defend. It's always annoying to concede, especially from a set piece - but overall, we deserved to win. We're in a good position for the second leg. The fans haven't seen many losses here, especially in Europe, so we appreciate the importance of the game and the victory.
I know this place, I know it transcends performance sometimes. We dealt really well with it for long spells of the game and didn't let the game go crazy. The last 10 minutes we had to defend, and we did that well. Of course, you can feel in those moments, if the game comes alive it is a special place.
Joshua Kimmich: We lost a bit of control after the second goal, then the fans were there, and the stadium got really loud. It's difficult to control every game over 95 minutes. Of course that's our goal, but it's not easy when the opponent has momentum. We conceded an unnecessary goal, and it was important to defend the win until the end. Manu also made 1-2 good saves. It's an important win for the spirit.
Dayot Upamecano: It's a deserved win, we gave it our all. It was a very difficult game in a great stadium against a great opponent. They defended deep but were quick going forward. We had to be alert in every move. We won and we're happy.
Eric Dier: We are very happy with the result. Celtic have a fantastic record at home in Europe, so it's a difficult place to come. We were very much aware of that and are happy to get the win to take back to Munich. It's good to score any time, but very nice to score either side of halftime. We were happy our patience paid off in the first half. I think we did really well to stay patient on the ball and not get rushed or impatient when we couldn't find a solution. We know we have incredible quality up front that can cause teams a lot of damage. Michael [Olise] did that and then in the second half Harry [Kane] scored from a set-piece, which is something we always work on. We work very hard on defending our own box and I think you saw that towards the end. There were a few crucial blocks, tackles, headers. It's a part of the game that will always be important. We were disappointed to concede from the set piece but we have the win and now we can go home and get ready for the second leg.
MORE: Harry Kane Says Bayern Munich 'Will Need To Improve' In Celtic Second Leg
Harry Kane: They put us under pressure at the end and we had to stay strong, which we did. We knew the atmosphere would help them at the start of the game, and they nearly scored after a minute. We had to be patient; we knew we'd have more of the ball. Sometimes you need a bit of special quality to open a game like this up.
The Latest Bayern Munich News
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bayern Takes Slender Lead Back To Germany
Liverpool Set Sights On Bayern Munich Midfielder For Summer Move
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Release Clause Opens Door To Premier League Return
Bundesliga Winger Names Bayern Munich As Dream Club Amid Transfer Speculation
Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bayern Takes Slender Lead Back To Germany