Transcript: Kompany, Neuer, Kane And More React After Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Win
Bayern Munich earned a 4-3 win against Holstein Kiel in their Bundesliga game on Saturday, February 1. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 19th minute.
Harry Kane scored two (45+2', 46') while Serge Gnabry (54') also found the back of the net. Despite being 4-0 up, Bayern faced a late scare. Goals from Finn Porath (62') and Steven Skrzybski (90+1', 90+3') made it 4-3 for Kiel.
Vincent Kompany and a handful of other Bayern stars addressed the media after the game. Read the full transcript below (via Bayern Munich).
Jamal Musiala: It's important we won, but we must stay focused and hungry over 90 minutes and impose our game. We know we have to show the mentality of wanting to concede no goals over the full 90 minutes. None of us is happy it ended 4-3, but we know we have to show the mentality of wanting to concede no goals over the full 90 minutes – we mustn't ease off, even if we're up several goals.
Christoph Freund (Sporting Director): We're glad we won, that was our goal. It was unnecessary to make the game so exciting again, the feeling after the match is different this way. It's important we won, but we must stay focused and hungry over 90 minutes and impose our game. We didn't achieve that but still claimed an important victory.
Vincent Kompany: It was a pretty complete game in the first 80 minutes. We'll have to analyse the last ten minutes with the team. Kiel never gave up and always believed in themselves. We now have a week to train. We're in a good position to tackle the next few weeks.
Manuel Neuer: We put in a good display for large spells but ruined the game a bit, that's annoying. Unfortunately we made too many wrong decisions. It's important we stick to our plan until the end. But at the end of the day we have three points, that's the main thing.
Harry Kane: It was fun, it was a good game for me. The goals before and immediately after half-time were crucial for us. February will be very important for us, with many games against strong opponents, we have to be ready for that. We'll need the full squad for it.
Joao Palhinha: The match was a bit strange at the end. We wanted to keep a clean sheet, but it was a bit crazy in the final phase. But the main thing was to win and take three points today, and we achieved that.
