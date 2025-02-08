Transcript: Kompany, Neuer, Kane And More React After Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen
Bayern Munich made easy work of Werder Bremen in their Bundesliga clash at the Allianz Arena on February 7. The Bavarians bagged a 3-0 win and extended their lead atop the table.
Harry Kane netted two penalties (56', 90+7') while Leroy Sane (82') tapped in the other. It was a perfect home performance from Vincent Kompany's side and the Bayern camp addressed the media after the match.
Apart from Kompany, Manuel Neuer and Harry Kane were among the players who addressed the media. Read on to know what they had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Harry Kane: Overall, I'm satisfied with the result and also with the performance today. We have to keep this level as high as possible. It's an important month for us, we know that. Two big away games next week, that will certainly be difficult. It was another good game. There will be a lot of tight games like today this season where small moments decide games. As a striker, I take the responsibility to make the decision and score the 1-0 to open the game up. I've managed to do that a few times, which is always nice. We just have to keep going. I enjoy being on the pitch with the lads. Everyone has to be focussed until the end and ready for every moment. And you saw that today – everyone was still running back in the 90th minute to win second balls – that's what wins you games. So, we have to keep this level as high as possible. It's an important month for us, we know that. But for us it's just about challenging ourselves, raising our level and seeing how far we can take it.
Max Eberl (Board member): Tonight’s game was an important one. In the first half we struggled to come up to speed and Bremen defended well. In the second half, we hit the crossbar right at the start and put our opponents where we wanted them: in their own penalty area. That’s where game deciding moments take place – that's why we deserved to win, even by that margin. The seventh win in a row is a clear expression of quality and strength.
Vincent Kompany: We had a few chances in the first half, but unfortunately we didn't capitalise on those two or three moments. Nevertheless, we stayed calm, we know that if we keep up the tempo and keep the pressure on the opposition, we'll find a way through at some point. Overall, I'm satisfied with the result and also with our performance today. We set ourselves high goals. We want to keep working on improving. We’re walking away from tonight’s match with a positive feeling, which we need for the upcoming games.
Manuel Neuer: A clean sheet looked likely during most of the match against Kiel, yet we couldn’t see it through to the final whistle. We did much better today. We were very disciplined and controlled, especially in defence and also in the second half. We created more chances and then also got the penalties. Results like today promise a lot. And we now have difficult tasks ahead of us. We know that the stakes are high, and we'll do everything we can to be successful.
Joshua Kimmich: The game demonstrated what it takes to win games: in the first half it was a lot of patience, in the second half we stepped up the tempo, created better chances, had better positional play and didn't concede anything at the back. All in all, it was a very good performance. We wanted to defend everything until the last minute. Now we'll take care of ourselves a bit and then look forward to the game on Wednesday. It will be a very crucial, special week for us.
Aleksandar Pavlovic: It wasn't so easy to get through their back line in the first half. We approached the second half with more vigour. It was a deserved win and we're very happy about it. The upcoming games are very important for us, we're raring to go!
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Liverpool Set Sights On Bayern Munich Midfielder For Summer Move
Bayern Munich 3-0 Werder Bremen: Full Match Highlights As Harry Kane Stars in Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Kane, Nkunku, Aznou, Sesko & More - February 7, 2025
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Release Clause Opens Door To Premier League Return