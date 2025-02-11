Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Celtic vs Bayern Munich In The Champions League
Bayern Munich is set to face Celtic in the UEFA Champions League playoff stages. The first leg at Celtic Park takes place on February 12.
Bayern is set for a tricky tie as the Scottish club are not to be overlooked at home. The atmosphere is expected to be buzzing for such a high-profile showdown.
Ahead of the game, Vincent Kompany spoke to the media. Read on to know what the Belgian manager had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On Celtic
Kompany: I think we're playing against a team that is used to winning a lot and settling days with their attack. They're used to scoring goals. They take that confidence into big games. But there's some things they do less of. They probably defend less deep in their domestic league. I've got that experience against clubs who are dominant in their league.
Q: On Hiroki Ito
Kompany: Hiroki was really good for us in pre-season. It was a real shame he's been out for so long, like Josip Stanisic. It's also good that we never used that as an excuse. Now they're back and we feel we finally have breathing space in that area. We've now got more players with experience and quality, but it's tough to judge his fitness. The impression in training has been good, but I can't organise a last-minute friendly for them.
Q: On his team's away form in the UCL
Kompany: I think the question is okay. It's a fact. But I stand by the fact that we always reacted well, learned our lessons and reacted right. This time it's two games instead of one. Our goal is to ensure we continue to develop. I feel like we're taking fire from the games we had. But the psychology of this game is different because we've got two legs. Celtic also need to come us, and we also have a good atmosphere.
Q: On the lessons learned from the defeat against Feyenoord
Kompany: It's been made to sound like we just faced counter-attacks and conceded. But the goals were different. But that's not important right now in this discussion. We always felt that Feyenoord were in the game, even though we should've scored four goals ourselves. My hope and role is that we make those moments key moments so we can take the next step in our development as a team. But we're not talking about a game that was weeks ago. We know we've scored goals and created chances in the Champions League. We were often the better team in this competition, although winning is always the goal. Today it's just about Celtic away. But it's two games and important that we progress.
Q: On his experience against Celtic as a player
Kompany: It was an exciting experience. We comfortably won 2-0 or 2-1 at home with 10 men. I came on as a young 17-year-old full of confidence. The reality was then very different. We lost 5-0 and probably should've lost by more.
Q: On his side's injuries
Kompany: All the players are playing a lot of games, in all positions. So, we always wanted a squad available to us where we could make changes. We've always done that and not made a big issue of it.
Q: On the upcoming game
Kompany: Celtic have great tradition in the Champions League. We'll give them the respect they deserve. But we have a team that's also a great team. And as long as we understand how big and important this game us, we'll play well.
Q: On Brendan Rodgers
Kompany: As a player you go to bed, call your wife and watch Netflix till you fall asleep. As a coach, a Champions League away game is different. I remember my last game at the Etihad for Manchester City against Brendan Rodgers. It didn't go well for us, even though we needed to win. They pressed, had lots of possession and made it really tough for us to get the ball back. They have good attackers. Rodgers had the same at Leicester, at Liverpool - I can see his impact on the team here as well.
Q: On his memories Anderlecht vs Celtic in 2003
Kompany: It's not a nostalgic return. I'm coming back as a coach, not a player. I don't want to bring in too much nostalgia, but it was great. I remember Sir Alex Ferguson was there to watch me. If I'd played well, maybe he would've made an offer for me. But I'm glad I ended up at Manchester City. As a player, you look forward to moments like this, no matter how tough they are. Celtic have a great home record, but that just increases our appetite for games like this.
Q: On Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey
Kompany: We'll see who players and where. The important thing is to recognise the player's profile, their qualities and also what needs to be worked on. I don't think we ever make a decision against a profile when we plan the squad with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund. The important thing is that those players are back fit again. It's important to put the team together like a puzzle, and we always try to do that right with the individual players.
