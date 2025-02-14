Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Drops Hint About How Much Longer He Will Play For
Harry Kane is hands down one of the best strikers in world football. The Englishman has been simply spectacular for Bayern Munich since his 2023 move to the club, after a succesfful time in the Premier League.
Kane has scored 73 goals and 22 assists in 74 appearances for the Bavarians, a record that includes 29 goals and 10 assists in 29 appearances this season.
The 31-year-old seems to be getting stronger with age. Kane has now revealed that he plans on playing until his 40s.
Speaking to SOCCERBIBLE, Kane said:
I don’t think I’d be satisfied. There’s still so much more I want to achieve. I feel like I’m in a great place right now, with plenty of years ahead to keep pushing myself. I’ll probably still be kicking a ball around at 40 because I love the game so much. While I’m playing, it’s always about moving on to the next challenge.
He added:
I think I stay grounded by always looking at what’s next. When I break a record or hit a milestone, it’s an amazing achievement in the moment, but I never let myself dwell on it for too long. I’m always asking, ‘What else can I do? How can I improve?’ That mindset has been consistent throughout my career, and I think it will be the same until the day I retire. Maybe then, I’ll take the time to reflect properly, watch some clips back, and truly appreciate what I’ve accomplished.
Harry Kane's spectacular form has helped Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga title race. The Englishman could win his first career trophy this season if the Bavarian side does not falter.
