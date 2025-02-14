Jamal Musiala Has Message For Fans After Extending Bayern Munich Contract
Jamal Musiala has extended his contract at Bayern Munich until June 2030. The German international's first professional contract, which he signed back in 2021 at 18 years old, was due to expire in June 2026.
Musiala was born in Stuttgart but moved to England at a young age. He joined Chelsea's academy in 2011 and stayed there until 2019 when he decided to return to Germany and join Bayern Munich.
He made his professional debut for the club in May 2020 and became Bayern's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League at 17 years and 363 days, netting in a 4-1 win against Lazio under a year later.
Musiala had a message after signing the new contract, which was a positive one for Bayern fans.
Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years- Jamal Musiala
In 2021, he declared his international allegiance to Germany amid opportunities to play for Nigeria and, more notably, England, the colors he wore at the youth level. He has since earned 38 caps for his country, representing Die Mannschaft at three major tournaments.
Musiala already has a glittering career at such a young age, having won the Champions League and four league titles. He's made 193 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 58 goals and contributing 38 assists.
Club President, Herbert Hainer, had this to say about the new five year deal:
What a great early 125th anniversary present for the club and the fans. People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He’s a truly exceptional player.- Hebert Hainer
The extension is a significant coup for Bayern, with many of Europe's elite clubs touting the 21-year-old as he joins Alphonso Davies, who also recently committed his future.
