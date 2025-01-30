Bayern Munich Forward Mathys Tel Appears To Wave Goodbye To Fans Ahead Of Potential Transfer
Bayern Munich secured their spot in the Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Offs with a 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.
After the game, a social media video showed 19-year-old forward Mathys Tel waving to the fans still in the stadium. Does it indicate that he has played his final game for the club?
Tel has struggled to find regular playing time under head coach Vincent Kompany but did start yesterday's Champions League game. He came off in the 62nd minute, replaced by Kingsley Coman with the score at 1-0.
Several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in signing the French forward, with Manchester United a strong candidate. If a deal is done before the transfer window closes on January 3, it will likely be a loan until the end of the season.
Vincent Kompany Explains Rare Start For Mathys Tel
When Mathys Tel was announced in the starting lineup for the game against Slovan Bratislava, it was met with surprise. Was head coach Vincent Kompany making an effort to try to keep the forward at Bayern?
Speaking to DAZN, Kompany explained that his decision was only a footballing reason for starting the game.
These are stories from outside the club. It has nothing to do with my job. Whoever deserves to play will play. I have no ulterior motives. He's just earned it. It's important that we have players in attack who can score goals. We have a lot of players who can do that, but Mathys deserved it today.- Vincent Kompany
There are just four days left until the January transfer window closes. Will Tel be a Bayern Munich player on February 4?
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Nkunku, Tel, Gyokeres, Kimmich & More - January 30, 2025
Vincent Kompany And Thomas Muller React To Bayern Munich's Potential Champions League Playoff Opponents