Bundesliga Winger Names Bayern Munich As Dream Club Amid Transfer Speculation
Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer has left the door open for a transfer to Bayern Munich. The Austrian has been a key player for the Bundesliga club in recent seasons.
So far, Wimmer has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 63 appearances for Wolfsburg. This season, he has scored two goals and provided four assists in 19 appearances.
Wimmer has been linked with other European clubs, like Leicester City. The winger recently spoke to Salzburger Nachrichten and addressed the speculations.
Wimmer said:
I am ready for the next step. A transfer to a big European club would be a dream. But that is a long way off. First, my performance in Wolfsburg has to be right and then we’ll see.- Patrick Wimmer
He further added:
Bayern Munich would be the dream scenario. It would be a world club that is very close to my adopted home of Salzburg. But basically, I’m open to anything.- Patrick Wimmer
Leicester City were linked with a January move for Wimmer, but a transfer didn't go through. On the other hand, teams like Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the Austrian.
Bayern Munich already has a rich winger pool consisting of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane, and more. Wimmer has proven himself to be a good player in the Bundesliga, but whether signing a winger is Bayern's priority at the moment is unclear.
Wimmer has a contract with Wolfsburg until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of $12 million.
