Harry Kane's Bayern Munich Release Clause Opens Door To Premier League Return
Harry Kane has been the unchallenged main striker at Bayern Munich ever since he walked through the door, but there is a good chance that the Englishman's career won't end in Bavaria.
It was a major coup when Bayern Munich managed to sign an English player who had only ever played in the Premier League. Kane was expected to sign for one of the 'bigger' English clubs, but he opted for a foreign move that is becoming more common in the modern game for English players.
Now, a report from the German newspaper Bild has revealed that there is a special clause in his contract that allows Kane to leave Bayern and return to England if just over $82m is paid. From the summer of 2026, that figure will drop to $67m.
It has been added by The Daily Telegraph that as part of the $107m deal that took Kane to Bayern from Tottenham, the North London side negotiated a right to first refusal should Kane leave Bayern.
This means that if Tottenham and another club trigger the release clause for Kane, Tottenham gets the first chance to negotiate with the player to complete the move.
There is currently no suggestion that Kane intends to leave Bayern in the immediate future, but given the lack of trophies secured last season, another trophy-less campaign for Bayern could see the rumors intensify.
Kane currently has 26 goals across all competitions for Bayern this season, meaning he is settled and playing well.
