Brendan Rodgers Defends Celtic Player Who Has Been Heavily Criticised
After a fantastic start to the campaign, Celtic are looking pretty stagnant at the moment as the business end of the season nears. Although the Brendan Rodgers-led side are well settled at the top of the Scottish Premiership league table, the Hoops will need to improve if they want to come out on top in the Scottish Cup.
The team did extremely well during the first half of the season as Rodgers' go-to players lived up to their expectations till the end of last year.
As the new year arrived, these same players have looked like mere shadows of their past as the team's performance has dipped significantly.
Although the gaffer has made his plans clear for the summer transfer window he would still need his best players to perform untill the end of the season at the very least.
In a recent interview, Rodgers talked about German winger, Nicolas Kuhn, who hasn't been at his best since the turn of the year but was Celtic's best player in the first half of the season.
Rodgers said (via 67 Hail Hail): "Yeah, it is.
“But Nicolas has got fantastic ability, he’s a good guy and probably one of those players coming off the back of this with the most games he’s ever played, the most intensity he’s played in, the most goals he’s scored.
“So it’s been a really, really long season for the likes of him, and he’s been outstanding for us. But yeah, listen, my priority is always the players.
“I’m always there to give them support, to give them the little jolt that they need, to put an arm around them and protect them when it’s needed.
“But nah, listen, he’s done fantastic for us and I want him and the others to finish the season really strong and then they can go into the summer and feel good about themselves.”
The Celtic manager did the most sensible thing by protecting his player from the heat that he has been facing lately from fans and pundits alike.
One cannot deny the fact that Kuhn is going through a rough patch right now, but his stats this season show the quality that he's got, and Rodgers will be counting on his abilities for the Hoops to finish the season on a high as they still have all the avenues open to win a treble.