Bayern Munich React to Drawing Celtic in Champions League
Celtic have now learned their opponents for the next round in the Champions League. They have avoided a matchup with Real Madrid, but will now take on Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich took to social media after learning about their draw against Celtic in the Champions League playoffs. The post on X read:
According to Bayern Munich’s official website, board member for sport Max Eberl shared his opinion about the draw and was full of praise for Celtic as he said: "Anyone who knows football knows that Glasgow’s Celtic Park is an extraordinary stadium in Europe. We’re really looking forward to the game there and the two legs against a good opponent. It’ll be two great games of football for fans. Celtic are about passion and fighting spirit. It’ll be a big challenge. Our goal is clearly to progress to the last 16. We’ll have to give everything in the two legs to do that."
Bayern Munich also featured an image of Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn who spent time in their academy before moving on.
Kuhn is having an impressive season and should be motivated to show Bayern Munich that they made a mistake by letting him go.
Brendan Rodgers' team have had an impressive Champions League run so far, earning a play-off spot after placing 21st in the league phase of the competition with three wins and three draws from their eight fixtures.
Their two losses came against high-level opposition in the form of Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund, both away from home.
Though Celtic and Bayern Munich both sit at the top of their respective leagues, the Hoops will have to be at their absolute best to get the better of the German club.
Celtic’s record against Bayern Munich isn’t a convincing one either. They have lost 3 matches and drawn 1 in their 4 matches against them in the European competition. They last met in 2017 in the group stages twice and the German club won both the fixtures.
In another setback to the Hoops, they might be without any fans in their away fixture. Let's see how that plays out.
Despite the challenges, we all know that Celtic are well capable of producing magical performances on their day. The winter transfer window isn’t over yet and there is speculation that the Hoops will reinforce their forward line.
We look forward to an exciting fixture against Bayern Munich, hoping Celtic find their A-game to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.