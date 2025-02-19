Celtic Fans React to Heartbreaking Champions League Exit vs Bayern Munich
The longest UEFA Champions League run for Celtic in 12 years has finally come to an end, as they ended up in a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena in the second leg, which allowed the German side to win on aggregate.
The match was so nearly heading into overtime before an extra-time goal from Bayern Munich that wrapped things up before Celtic even had a chance to respond.
Despite being knocked out, the general fan consensus is that this was a positive Champions League run regardless, and the team deserves credit for their performance and bravery, which is a valid opinion.
Former Celtic and Premier League striker Chris Sutton usually is one of the first to react to any Hoops matches, and he had some words to say regarding this one as well. He made it clear that he was proud of the club and was impressed, despite the unfortunate result they were handed.
Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph had a similar sentiment, however he focused more on the development of the team over time. To him it seems clear that the team is making progress, and this type of performance is just a stepping stone as they work towards cementing themselves at this level.
The sentiment was strongly voiced across the fanbase, because as devastating as it was to be knocked out on an extra time goal in a draw against the mighty Bayern Munich, the journey to get to this point, and the fact that they actually got back here in the first place, is extremely special.
It also signifies the development under the management of Brendan Rodgers, and the turnaround for the club has been rapid as they look to only improve further.
Witnessing Kasper Schmeichel make save after save and put the team on his back for both legs of the tie was absolutely astounding, and then the Daizen Maeda goal in the first leg, and the Nicolas Kuhn goal to put Celtic ahead against Bayern Munich in their own backward, were some of the most memorable moments in recent memory for the club. Fans will be able to live with these memories for quite some time, and hopefully the 2025-2026 campaign will bring even more to relish.