Celtic FC

Celtic Handed Major Blow by UEFA Ahead of Bayern Munich UCL Tie

Celtic have been handed some bad news ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Jeremy Trottier

Fans of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Celtic FC and BSC Young Boys at Celtic Park.
Fans of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Celtic FC and BSC Young Boys at Celtic Park. / Mandatory Credit: Just Pictures.ch Eurasia Sport Images

Celtic have been handed a tough pill to swallow for their upcoming UEFA Champions League matchup against Bayern Munich. After receiving a first disciplinary notice from the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body following their match against Borussia Dortmund in October for the use of pyrotechnics, they have now received a second notice after their recent match with Aston Villa as confirmed by the club's official website.

This leaves the Hoops in a compromising position, as they were already previously fined €20,000 and handed a warning for future actions prior to this recent notice.

The notice was that if there were to be a second disciplinary notice within the next two years, which there now has been, Celtic would be prevented from selling any tickets to their own supporters for one away match in a UEFA club competition.

This might mean that in their upcoming knockout play-off round match against Bayern Munich, Celtic fans might not be able to attend.

The current situation is that Celtic will make an appeal to the committee to overturn the decision before the fixture date. The match away in Germany is set to be played on February 18.

The club statement makes this clear, as it goes on to read: "The Club will obviously make robust representations to UEFA and will make every effort to ensure that our fans can attend our next UEFA Champions League match. However, clearly there is a risk that supporters may not be able to attend."

Unfortunately, this leaves supporters in a tough situation, when it comes to preparing for travel accommodations to Munich. It is possible that as this situation plays out, they may not receive ample time to find a way to attend, if they can at all.

This situation is one to be monitored no doubt, especially for supporters who were interested in attending the blockbuster Champions League fixture in Munich.

Published |Modified
Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

Home/Champions League