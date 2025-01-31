Celtic Handed Major Blow by UEFA Ahead of Bayern Munich UCL Tie
Celtic have been handed a tough pill to swallow for their upcoming UEFA Champions League matchup against Bayern Munich. After receiving a first disciplinary notice from the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body following their match against Borussia Dortmund in October for the use of pyrotechnics, they have now received a second notice after their recent match with Aston Villa as confirmed by the club's official website.
This leaves the Hoops in a compromising position, as they were already previously fined €20,000 and handed a warning for future actions prior to this recent notice.
The notice was that if there were to be a second disciplinary notice within the next two years, which there now has been, Celtic would be prevented from selling any tickets to their own supporters for one away match in a UEFA club competition.
This might mean that in their upcoming knockout play-off round match against Bayern Munich, Celtic fans might not be able to attend.
The current situation is that Celtic will make an appeal to the committee to overturn the decision before the fixture date. The match away in Germany is set to be played on February 18.
The club statement makes this clear, as it goes on to read: "The Club will obviously make robust representations to UEFA and will make every effort to ensure that our fans can attend our next UEFA Champions League match. However, clearly there is a risk that supporters may not be able to attend."
Unfortunately, this leaves supporters in a tough situation, when it comes to preparing for travel accommodations to Munich. It is possible that as this situation plays out, they may not receive ample time to find a way to attend, if they can at all.
This situation is one to be monitored no doubt, especially for supporters who were interested in attending the blockbuster Champions League fixture in Munich.