Chris Sutton Warns Celtic Against Making Transfer Mistake
Celtic are expected to be planning a major shakeup to their squad with the summer transfer window on the horizon. It has been a positive season for the Hoops till now as they look to bag their fourth Scottish league title on the trot and are still in contention to win the Scottish Cup, which would complete the treble.
One would imagine that the club management has already started to look for reinforcements to bolster Brendan Rodgers' squad for the upcoming Champions League campaign, which they will need to qualify for.
Although in this quest of rebuilding, many people fear that there are some players who are in contention to leave Glasgow at the end of the season for the 'big leagues'.
One of them is Celtic's main man, Daizen Maeda, who has been crucial to the club's success this season. The Japanese forward has scored 30 goals already.
Celtic legend Chris Sutton has recently warned the club about the possible departure of the Japanese international.
Sutton wrote for the Daily Record: "Listen, I get the model and know it’s been very successful.
"There are times though when they have to look at the bigger picture and keeping Maeda at the club would be way more important than taking the money right now.
"You can’t keep selling all of your good players. At some point you have to try to keep hold of them and allow the manager to build.
"Letting Maeda go now – when he has hit top form – would be ridiculous. Celtic have already let one top striker go in Kyogo – which was a mistake from all parties, as far as I am concerned.
"They can’t afford to do it again. Everything might be pretty rosy for Celtic on and off the pitch but this is a huge summer ahead."
Maeda has proven to be pivotal after Kyogo's departure as he has stepped up his game significantly for the Hoops during the second half of the season after being moved to a more central role.
Letting go of a player like Maeda would be a huge mistake for the club, especially when you don't have anyone to replace him right away.
Celtic will have to build from scratch in the Champions league next season as they will have to start from the qualification stage.
The Hoops are believef to be looking for options up the pitch but replacing Maeda would be an uphill task with the limited options in the transfer market right now which proves Sutton's insight to be valuable advice for Celtic.