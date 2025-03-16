£10million Celtic Transfer Target Tipped For Serie A Move
Celtic have not really signed many players from Scottish Premiership rivals in recent years. But there seems to be one player who has caught the Hoops' attention, thanks to his meteoric rise.
At 18 years of age, Lennon Miller has not only established himself in the Motherwell starting XI but he has also captained the Steelmen on a few occasions.
That has brought him on the radar of not just Celtic, but several other clubs around Europe as well. So, it looks like Miller will be able to pick his next destination, as he looks set to leave Motherwell in the summer.
Italy has emerged as a popular place to progress for Scottish players in recent years. Could Miller end up in the Serie A as well?
According to Football Insider, Keith Wyness said: "I wouldn’t be surprised if he followed the likes of Gilmour and McTominay to Italy.
“There are a few Scottish players who have gone to Serie A and been very successful, they seem to suit that style of play.
“That’s one option which shouldn’t be discounted.
“It shouldn’t be down to Celtic to keep Scottish talent in the country, they’ve got to find the right pathway for themselves."
Two Scottish midfielders who are playing in the Serie A right now are Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour. Both are at Napoli as Antonio Conte's side are just a point off the top of the table, trailing Inter Milan.
They are not the only Scottish players who have tasted success in Italy in recent times either. Lewis Ferguson is currently the captain of Bologna.
Aaron Hickey had left Hearts to join Bologna a few years back, when Celtic were also believed to be interested in signing him. And it is safe to say that things turned out quite well for him as he now finds himself in the Premier League with Brentford and has been linked with a number of top teams around Europe.
So, it is not hard to see why the Serie A might be an attractive destination for a rising Scottish talent like Miller.