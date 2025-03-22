£3.5million Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic Return Floated
Kyogo's January exit came as a surprise move to many, and it sparked speculation among the Celtic fans about the reason for parting ways. The belief is that his desire to contribute for the Japan national team at the next World Cup played a big part.
After spending three and a half years in a Celtic jersey, he joined Rennes in the winter. Playing in one of Europe's top leagues could be beneficial and enhance his chances to get into the next World Cup squad.
Scoring 85 goals for Celtic wasn’t enough for the striker to secure his spot in the national team. On the other hand, the move to France now seems like a bad decision as he has been spending most of the matches on the bench.
After winning 2 Scottish Cups, 3 Premiership titles, and 3 League Cups with Celtic, Kyogo suddenly finds himself without a starting role at Rennes. He has mostly come off the bench or been left out completely as an unused substitute.
Would the Hoops try to get back their superstar, as the perfect replacement for himself, if the opportunity was presented to them in the summer?
According to the Daily Record, Michael Gannon stated: “For £3.5m, do you go and buy him back? Where else are you going to get a £3.5m player like Kyogo? It's an absolute no-brainer”
In the past, the management had been able to generate successful transfer profits, bringing in talents and transferring them for bigger fees.
Kyogo had been sent to Rennes for a transfer fee believed to be in the region of £10 million. Bringing him back for a reduced fee could be a smart financial move and the right way to look at it, as they are on a run of reacquiring their previous players, the latest being Jota.