£3million Brendan Rodgers Signing Unlikely To Remain With Celtic
Celtic made a decent amount of moves, both additions and departures, during the winter transfer window, and in addition have multiple players out on loan at the moment. One such player is centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, who went on a full-season temporary spell to FC Twente.
The difficulty for Celtic is that they have to make a decision on Lagerbielke, who ended up not finding a spot with the club and ultimately was sent out on loan just a year after arriving.
Despite receiving a contract into 2028 with the Hoops, the club were unable to find a role for him, and rather turned to other options at centre-back.
Initially, Lagerbielke came to Celtic for a £3 million transfer fee from IF Elfsborg and has had a relatively disappointing run since then.
Twente is the eighth club he has played for at the professional level since 2017, good for around one a season, which has been difficult on his ability to really settle in and prove his worth somewhere on a consistent basis.
However, with his new club Lagerbielke has been solid, and with his loan end date coming up in the summer, things may get interesting regarding his future and whichever club he may wish to go to, or remain with.
In a recent report from Daily Mail, it was made clear that certain circumstances make it, "unlikely" that Lagerbielke will return to Celtic post-loan, and rather they believe he will remain with Twente on a transfer deal, or move to a new club.
There is no current option to buy for Twente in the loan deal, which makes things a little more difficult for them, and a little better for the Scottish side, as they could draw a decent fee from whichever club ends up making a move for him.
The only world where he would come back to Celtic is if they change their mind and find him some playing time, which seems more unlikely as Auston Trusty has developed nicely in recent matches. So, the Hoops will now have a decision to make, as they have to decide Lagerbielke's path.
The hope would likely be to bring in the fee they spent to sign Lagerbielke last season from Elfsborg. This would allow him to move and get a true chance with a new club and would give Celtic some money to work with during the summer window to pair up with their addition of Kieran Tierney. It will be an intriguing saga to watch pan out, but as of now, it seems more likely that a transfer could occur.