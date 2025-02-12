Celtic FC

82-goal Celtic Hero Becomes Free Agent Months After Joining New Club

The former Celtic forward, who scored 82 goals for the Hoops, has become a free agent just four months after joining a new club.

Fans of Celtic during the UEFA Champions League league phase match between Celtic FC and BSC Young Boys at Celtic Park. / Mandatory Credit: Just Pictures.ch Eurasia Sport Images

It is not easy to succeed at a club like Celtic. But then, there are those who manage to find success at Parkhead but fail to reach the same heights after leaving, even when playing at a lower level.

Since leaving Celtic, Gary Hooper has been all over the world. During his time in Glasgow, he was a prolific striker for the Hoops, scoring 82 goals in just three seasons. But he is now searching for a potential 15th club.

Back in 2010, Celtic paid a £2.4 million transfer fee to sign Hooper from Scunthorpe United and it proved to be a brilliant signing for the club over the next three seasons.

Hooper ended as the team's leading scorer for three straight seasons and won two Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cups. In the 2011/2012 season, he also won the league's Golden Boot.

Hooper's form in Scotland drew interest from England, and the striker moved to Norwich City in 2013 for a £5 million transfer fee.

He has had a journeyman career since then. From Wellington Phoenix in New Zealand to the Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League, the striker has since played for eight different teams.

Last October, he made an unexpected transfer to the seventh division of English football, joining Southern League Premier Division Central side Kettering Town. Less than four months later, though, Hooper has left and is searching for a new team.

It remains to be seen what the next chapter holds for Hooper. At 37 years of age, retirement has to be a very real possibility as well, especially considering the level he was playing at.

