Adam Idah Makes Bold Claim as Celtic Look to Sign Another Striker
Celtic have a very interesting summer transfer window ahead of them, and with that they have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to their squad and how they want to handle some of their key positions of need. One of the ones being discussed on nearly a daily basis is at striker, with Adam Idah being the primary option at the moment alongside Daizen Maeda, the club has been looking at options to take some minutes there.
The question surrounding this is whether or not Idah could take over the starting role full-time and make use of it. He had a strong campaign, putting together 20 goals for the Scottish side while mostly playing as a cover option, but the issue with his game is more a matter of consistency, or rather, a lack thereof. While he ended the season in superb fashion, there were times when he was less than optimal as well.
He also seems to know that the club will look for a striker this summer, but will continue to push ahead regardless.
What Did Adam Idah Have to Say in Regards to Celtic Looking for a Striker?
In a recent article from The Irish Sun, Idah had the following to say during an interview, clearing up his vision of the situation at hand: "I had a good run in the last few games but I know it can turn quick.
"That is football. There have been plenty of games when I have gone without scoring, you have to stay focus and help the team.
"There is a lot of pressure at the club to be successful, it is good I think.
"Every player wants to play at a big club, but what comes with a big club is the pressure.”
This is a fair assessment from the centre-forward, as he definitely did have an impressive second half of the season, and his success on the pitch does warrant keeping some playing time. It is also good that he does recognise there likely will be stiff competition for the starting role this season, and that he needs to prepare for that when at a big club.
It is almost a certainty that Celtic will address the position somehow this summer, whether it be immediate starting competition or a developmental prospect to take minutes off of Idah and Maeda. But one way or another, the Irishman will have work to do.