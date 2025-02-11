Adam Idah Makes Bold Celtic Claim Before Facing Bayern Munich
Celtic will be the underdogs in the tie against Bayern Munich. That will not come as a surprise to anyone. But nobody in the building is giving up before a ball is kicked though.
Adam Idah is someone who is expected to get his big chance against Bayern Munich. The Irishman had spent the first half of the season as the backup option to Kyogo and even went on a 14-game goalless run.
Kyogo left in the winter though, joining Rennes. Fans were uncertain but since then, Idah has been promoted to the role of first-choice striker and he has been fantastic.
Idah scored a brace in his last Champions League outing against Aston Villa. He will be looking to repeat those heroics against Bayern Munich this week at Parkhead and then at the Allianz Arena when the second leg comes around.
For many, Celtic making the knockout phase of the Champions League might feel like enough. That is not the view of Idah though.
MORE: Terrific Celtic Boost Confirmed Ahead of Bayern Munich Match
According to The National, Idah said: "This is why you want to be at a club like Celtic, these games, these ties, that everyone wants to play in.
“They are big, big games. Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in the world so it's exciting for everyone.
“To be honest, whatever team we got it wasn't going to be easy when we got this far. But, like I said, we're all excited, these are the games we want to play in. Hopefully we can get results and do our bit. Our aim is to try and do the best we can and try to get results in both stadiums.
“I don't think the pressure's off because we're in the knockout stages of football now. I don't think anyone in the changing room or in this building thinks that we're going to lose the game or get battered. It's not a one-off game, we want to go out there and prove to people why we're so good and why we're still this far in the competition."
Of course, Bayern Munich are one of the best teams in Europe. After finishing third in the Bundesliga last season to Bayer Leverkusen, they are once again back on top.
Celtic have already faced a couple of Bundesliga teams this season and had mixed fortunes. They lost to Borussia Dortmund badly, 7-1 at Signal Iduna Park. But then, they made amends by winning 3-1 against RB Leipzig at Parkhead.
Now, it remains to be seen how they deal with the challenge that will be posed to them by Bayern Munich. It won't be easy by any stretch of the imagination. At the end of the day, they have players like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and more. But at the same time, getting a result is not impossible either.
We have seen Celtic get results against big teams at Parkhead before. Could we witness another magical night at Parkhead this week?