With only a few weeks left before the start of the 2025–26 season, Celtic are still actively engaged in their summer talent search. Following the recent departures of Nicolas Kühn this summer and Kyogo Furuhashi last winter, the club’s aspirations to build a stronger, superior side might be very tough.

Furuhashi’s move to Rennes highlighted the urgent need to use Daizen Maeda as an alternative No. 9 option, a move that turned out to be the best possible Plan B.

Adam Idah deserves tremendous credit for his output as a backup striker, even though they were unable to deliver a third trophy for the season.

Thus, finding another reliable striker remains a top priority. Although Celtic have secured six new signings this summer, the search for attacking reinforcements continues. The reason? Most of the additions so far are young, promising talents for the future rather than immediate impact starters.

Adam Idah Makes Bold Claim Amid Questions About His Celtic Future

Reflecting on this situation, Adam Idah has expressed confidence in himself and seems to be keen to show he can reach the 30-goal mark for a season. Speaking to the Daily Record, he said:

Yeah, 100 per cent. I said it last season.



“The more minutes I play, the more goals I'm going to score, and it's a fact.



“I scored 20 goals with the minutes I've played, which is really good.



“So I'm sure the more minutes I play, I’ll score more goals and I'm confident enough in myself that I can get to that.



“It's only a benchmark, so hopefully I can do it next season.

Idah became one of Brendan Rodgers’ favourites during his loan spell at Celtic from Norwich City, contributing 9 goals and 2 assists in 19 appearances.

His performance impressed fans and the manager alike, and he was signed permanently last summer. Finishing last season with 20 goals appears as one of the impressive runs for someone in just their first full campaign at the club.

However, the situation at Parkhead is becoming increasingly critical. With several key departures and Jota expected to miss the majority of the upcoming season, questions remain: will the reshaped squad be able to adapt quickly to Rodgers’ system and meet the high expectations of supporters?

Is Idah good enough to be the starting striker if Daizen Maeda has to play on the flank until Jota is back? Or do Celtic need to bring in another option?