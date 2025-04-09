Adam Idah Should be Worried About Celtic Future After Recent Comments
Celtic brought Adam Idah to the club on a permanent basis after his impressive performances during his loan spell in the 2023/24 season. The Hoops spent a substantial €9.5 million transfer package to find an agreement with Norwich City.
However, things haven’t worked out for Idah at Celtic this season as he would have hoped. At the start of the season, he was the second-choice forward behind Kyogo Furuhashi.
The Japanese striker left for Rennes in the winter transfer window, and everyone was optimistic that Idah would step up and fill his shoes. On the contrary, the Irishman has now fallen behind Daizen Maeda in the pecking order and remains just the cover option.
With Idah struggling for consistency this season, questions are being raised about his future at the club. Former Ireland striker Andy Townsend recently gave his verdict on the Celtic striker's underwhelming run of form.
According to The Scottish Sun, Andy Townsend told BoyleSports: "Celtic spent on Adam Idah last summer, but it wouldn't surprise me if they go and buy another striker this summer and I think they will.
"That's been Adam's problem. Wherever he has been you are looking at him and thinking that there is probably more in there to give and I don't think it's always coaches that can do it.
"I don't think it's always managers that can find that. It has to come within how much you really want it. He needs that edge, Adam. I don't think it's quite there yet."
Townsend added: "Now he's an experienced boy. He's been around long enough and I think he's got to hurry up and find that extra 10, 15 per cent, which is required, I think, to nail a position down somewhere consistently where he is absolutely the number one, whether it's club or country, he's not really been able to do that.
"If he's not careful, someone else will come in at Celtic because Brendan Rodgers is not going to wait, Celtic never wait and they’ve lost Kyogo Furuhashi but they do have Daizen Maeda who poses more of a threat down the middle.
"Adam has got to take the opportunities that he's being given. He came off the bench for Ireland and got himself a goal, that is good, but there's more to come from him.
"He needs a big summer. He needs a strong summer. He needs to look after himself physically and be in great condition when he returns, but mentally find another dimension to add something to his game."
Idah has managed to score 14 goals this season in 45 appearances for Celtic. Although in most of these matches, he has come on as a substitute, these numbers still cannot justify the transfer fee that the club had to spend to sign him from Norwich City.
Idah will need to step up his game, or he may be replaced in the summer transfer window. Recently, there have even been reports suggesting the possibility of his departure in the near future.
It will be interesting to see whether Idah can find his footing in Glasgow, or if his time at Celtic will be cut short, much sooner than anybody could have anticipated.