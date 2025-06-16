Alexander Isak's Comments Will Excite Celtic Fans About Benjamin Nygren

Celtic have had an extremely busy week so far ahead of the summer transfer window opening, as they look to finalise as many deals as they can to put themselves in a good place once it officially opens.

One of the targets they have been closely linked to over the past few days is Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren, and with a deal growing closer, there has been more intrigue surrounding the potential signing.

The upcoming deal is nearly finalised, according to recent reports, with another interested club backing out of the running as they believe the Hoops are favourites to land him.

This should help out Celtic both in the short and long term, as he is only 23 years old, so he has plenty of football ahead of him, but he has showcased recent success as well with a pretty impressive season in 2024-2025.

With this nearly closed out, there have been some discussions surrounding his character, specifically by a teammate of his on the Swedish national team who has a pretty strong impact on the world of football.

What Did Isak Have to Say Regarding Celtic-bound Nygren?

In a recent article, the Daily Record transcribed a quote from Alexander Isak about Nygren and his confidence as a football player, with the full statement reading as follows: "It was very good to play with Benjamin. I really enjoyed it. It's clear he is a fearless player who has a lot of confidence.

"Playing with a winger like that who is able to provide good crosses can only be beneficial for someone like me.

"I think he did incredibly well in the two games and it was a nice boost for him that he was also able to score his goal too."

Having this level of praise being pushed towards a young player, coming from someone who has had exceptional success so far in his career, says a lot about the type of player Nygren is. His ability to improve the players around him is one of the better parts of his skill set, and hearing it from a teammate like Isak is always reassuring.

While his ability to accrue assists is not exactly his most well-proven trait, he has shown the ability to make quite a few progressive passes each match and put the team in a good position to score.

Nygren had 16 goals and 4 assists last season. Hopefully, as things progress for him and he develops more, he can find that skill and improve even further in his ability to assist.