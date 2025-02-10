Alistair Johnston Admits One Problem Celtic Will Face vs Bayern Munich
Celtic will face arguably the toughest test of their season when they take on Bayern Munich this week in the Champions League in the first leg of their knockout phase tie.
The Parkhead atmosphere should help Celtic keep up with their famous European opposition. But even then, Bayern Munich will be considered heavy favourites coming into the game.
There are some problems that Celtic will have to deal with on the day. One of them has to be the absence of Daizen Maeda, their most in-form player at the moment.
In the last three games, Maeda has scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists. It is safe to say that the Hoops could have done with him when Bayern Munich come visiting. But unfortunately, he will be serving a red card suspension.
MORE: Bayern Munich Player Makes Bold Claim Before Facing Celtic
Alistair Johnston recognises the importance of Maeda to this side but he also seems to be confident in the other options that Celtic have on the wings.
According to STV News, Johnston said about the situation: "Yeah, I mean, for crying out loud, he scored. I’m not sure what his stats are, but he’s got to be one of the most in-form players in all of Europe right now, and he can’t seem to miss right now.
“So yeah, again, when he’s scoring and creating, he adds just another dimension, but also everyone knows his work rate is unbelievable. He’s a nightmare as a fullback to go up against and I get the joy of having him running after me throughout the week most of the time.
“It’s a bummer for us, but at the same time, that’s why we brought in guys like Jota. You know, it’s to have that quality that between all of our wingers, that entire group.
“So that here is enough quality and depth that when something like that does happen, the suspension, that other guys can step up. So yeah, I think right now between Jota, Yang, and Nicolas Kuhn, like, we’re still really happy with where we are at in terms of our depth and our talent there.
“It’s a great opportunity for one of those guys to step up, and I’m expecting that someone will in the coming days.”
Maeda is an option for Celtic both on the wing and up front, as he proved by scoring a hattrick at the weekend in a rare start as a centre-forward. Thus, he will be a big miss for the Hoops against Bayern Munich.
The only positive news is that he will be available for the second leg. Hopefully, Celtic are able to put in a good performance in the Parkhead game and get a positive result.
They have famous wins over teams like AC Milan, Manchester United and FC Barcelona in recent years. Why not add Bayern Munich to that list?
As for Maeda's replacement, one would expect Jota to be starting on the left flank. Whether he is up to speed to take on a challenge of this magnitude remains to be seen, having not played much football over the last 18 months at Al-Ittihad and Rennes.