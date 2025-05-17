Ally McCoist Compares Rangers Link to Celtic's Ange Postecoglou Move
It is surely a serious matter to choose a worthy candidate for the managerial position of any club and a poor choice could prove extremely costly. Celtic's dominance in Scotland is clear, and much of the credit goes to their wise choice of leadership that has ensured smooth sailing.
However, not every season is smooth. The Hoops faced a major setback in 2020–21, finishing without a trophy. But Ange Postecoglou took charge of the demotivated Celtic squad the following summer, gave it a much-needed push, and managed to successfully rebuild the team into one full of winners.
What better example is there of a manager coming from outside Europe and showcasing his quality on Scottish soil?
As Rangers eye a potential move for Davide Ancelotti following Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid, club legend and sports pundit Ally McCoist drew parallels in a recent talkSPORT show. He said (via 67 Hail Hail): “Every appointment is a gamble. I think it’s difficult to pre-judge, I really do.
“Because effectively, we don’t know. But with the greatest of respect, big Ange coming to Celtic, how many times have played that piece [Alan Brazil’s Celtic rant] and he was a massive success.
“So really you don’t know, but I get what Simon’s saying. From his point of view, it’s sometimes better to go with somebody who has a history, a bit of background, so you know.
“But there’s other times. How do you get your opportunity? Simon’s point is, you get your opportunity to be going to perhaps a smaller club, right? And get an experience doing that.
“And take that absolutely, take that. My argument against it would be he has been with his dad for so long.”
A wise decision pays off. Postecoglou’s reign at Celtic is proof of that. Two titles in his first season, followed by a domestic treble in 2022–23.
On the other hand, Ancelotti has no prior experience as a head coach, only serving as an assistant to his father at Real Madrid, Everton, Napoli, and Bayern Munich. Still, McCoist believes he could bring the winning mentality of one of Europe’s greatest clubs to Rangers.
As Rangers continue their search for a long-term successor following Philippe Clement’s departure, whether Ancelotti will take the step to join Ibrox is yet to be seen. If he does, it would be a serious risk on their part. If it does not work, it would give Celtic a chance to race further ahead and increase what seems like an insurmountable gap already.