Alphonso Davies is Completely Wrong About Celtic Game

Alphonso Davies, who scored the tie-winning goal for Bayern Munich against Celtic, is completely wrong about the second leg.

Fußball Champions League Play-off FC Bayern München - Celtic Glasgow am 18.02.2025 in der Allianz Arena in München Alphonso Davies ( München ) *** Soccer Champions League Play off FC Bayern Munich Celtic Glasgow on 18 02 2025 at the Allianz Arena in Munich Alphonso Davies Munich xMSx / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Celtic's UEFA Champions League campaign ended with a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in an away match at the Allianz Arena. Before this, the Hoops had suffered a 2-1 defeat on home soil, which resulted in a 3-2 aggregate loss for Brendan Rodgers' side despite a valiant effort.

Celtic made a strong start in the second leg against Bayern Munich but simply could not take the lead in the first half, missing a number of glorious chances.

In the second half, it was former Bayern Munich man, Nicolas Kuhn, who gave Celtic the lead, as his smooth finish went past Manuel Neuer into the bottom corner.

But in the end, it was heartbreak for Celtic fans as Alphonso Davies scrambled the ball into the back of the net in the 94th minute to make it 1-1 and win the tie for Bayern Munich on aggregate.

Most Celtic fans won't agree with Davies' assessment of the game though. According to Bayern Munich’s official website, the Canadian fullback said: "We knew they would come here with high intensity, and we know we had to match that intensity, which we did. It’s not easy to play so many games, but all in all we defended well. We had a momentary lapse at the back but on the whole we played well. We didn’t give away many chances."

It is safe to say that Bayern Munich gave away plenty of chances on the day. Both Kuhn and Daizen Maeda missed glorious chances to score in the first half. The Hoops should have gone into the break at least a couple of goals up.

The Bayern Munich defence looked unsure and gave the ball away under pressure. Celtic perhaps should have pressed a bit more throughout the game.

Celtic deserved to win on the day and left everything out on the pitch. Unfortunately, it was not enough to go through.

