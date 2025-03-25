'Always a chance' - Blockbuster Celtic Return Could Happen
Celtic brought back Jota in the winter transfer window from Rennes, just 18 months after the Portuguese winger had left the club in a Scottish-record move to join Al-Ittihad.
It had also taken a Scottish-record figure to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic in the summer of 2019, when he joined Arsenal. The left-back will be returning at the end of this season, when his contract with the London club runs out.
Is there a third blockbuster return on the horizon for Celtic? That is because they have been loosely linked with a move for Kyogo, who has found life at Rennes difficult since joining the French club in the winter.
According to Glasgow World, when asked on Go Radio if he felt that a deal for the striker was realistic, Andy Walker said: "I think there's always a chance. I mean, Celtic have brought Kieran Tierney back, they've brought Jota back, they have made a big profit on Jota, for example. Kieran Tierney will be welcomed with open arms, given his history at Celtic, given the quality that he still has. And the only thing you ask of Kieran Tierney is you hope he gets that bit of luck and he remains injury-free."
Interestingly, Celtic did not sign a replacement for Kyogo in the winter even though he had been the club's first-choice striker for three-and-a-half seasons leading up to his exit.
In the summer, they will need to sign a striker. Could Kyogo end up being his own replacement? Time shall tell.
Of course, if available for the right transfer fee, it is certainly a move worth considering. Kyogo has proven himself at Celtic Park already and at 30 years of age, he should have plenty of football left in the tank.
That being said, one cannot overlook the fact that he had always seemed a bit off-colour since the arrival of Brendan Rodgers as manager. So, would it be wise to go back to Kyogo? Or did the parting come at the right time, and the Hoops now need to look for someone who fits the team's style of football better?