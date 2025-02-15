Ange Postecoglou Handed Celtic Reality Check by Man Utd Legend
Ange Postecoglou will always be revered in Celtic history as one of the club’s most successful and popular managers over his two-year stint in Parkhead.
Celtic dominated Scottish football under the management of Postecoglou, and he led them to five trophies including league titles in back-to-back seasons and a treble before departing for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.
Postecoglou’s Celtic had a daring style of play, best illustrated in their 9-0 away win over Dundee United in the worst home defeat in Scottish Premiership history. It was an outstanding display featuring a pair of hat tricks by a couple of their former players, Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada.
The one-sided win for Celtic is a distant rearview memory for the current Tottenham manager, whose current club have been struggling due to injuries.
It’s hard to field a competitive squad when pretty much every defensive starter is sidelined by injury, including the critical core of centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.
Postecoglou has been unable to stop the spiral with such strained squad, and Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in 14th place. They’ve only won two of their last 14 league matches.
But such is the life of football managers, according to his former midfielder Roy Keane, as 67 Hail Hail reports.
On the Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Keane seemed to have little sympathy for the situation Postecoglou is facing at Tottenham Hotpur right now. The Manchester United legend said: "When Ange was the manager of Celtic, he’s playing Dundee and Hibs every week, and they’ve got the smallest squads ever!
“I don’t think Ange was feeling sorry for them. So no, it’s Ange’s time now to suffer. You have to suffer, Ange, like lots of other managers.
“Celtic have the biggest budget and the best players, and you think he’d have sympathy at Dundee (United) when he was winning 7, 8, 9-0?
“After the game saying, ‘oh I feel for the other manager, they’ve got a small budget’. He didn’t care less!"
Keane doesn’t think Postecoglou felt any qualms about defeatingg opponents with smaller budgets than Celtic and was perfectly happy to prevail in Scotland. He referenced the 9-0 win over Dundee United.
While Postecoglou was able to innovate at the helm of the Hoops, his time at Tottenham has proved less seamless for the former Celtic hero to manage.