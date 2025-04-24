Ange Postecoglou Recalls Celtic Failure Amid Tottenham Problems
After leaving Celtic for Tottenham Hotspur almost two years ago, Ange Postecoglou finds himself back in a familiar predicament as he is set to face a Bodo/Glimt team that dismantled his Hoops team in Europe.
Now in his second season as Tottenham Hotspur manager, the Australian boss is under mounting pressure. There have been rumours that the team may sack Postecoglou at the end of the campaign, especially given that the Spurs are now 16th in the Premier League standings.
Spurs won 2-1 on aggregate against Eintracht Frankfurt to advance to the Europa League semi-finals.
However, they will face Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, who defeated Postecoglou's Celtic 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa Conference League in 2022.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Postecoglou said: “I don’t think it’s surprising. I, obviously, have history with Bodo. We played them when I was at Celtic.
“I scouted them pretty extensively for that game. I remember they beat Roma at home, with Jose (as the opposing manager), and Jose speaking about how difficult it was playing there, and I followed them closely.
“You have seen their growth. They are very difficult. Got a good talent ID. Players who have moved on and done really well. Very consistent. Same manager, which always helps.
“Then built a real belief in their club. I think they have earned the right to be in the semi-final. It’s not like they have had an easy ride through it. They are a very, very difficult opponent away from home. Absolutely. You just have to look at their record.
“I certainly won’t underestimate them. I know them really well and I know the challenge we have to overcome them.”
Even with a Premier League budget and a strong roster, Postecoglou's admiration for Kjetil Knutsen's team is evident. The former Celtic manager is well aware of how formidable Bodo/Glimt can be when the stakes are high, and their climb to the final four was not achieved by luck.
Spurs' last remaining chance to win a trophy this season is in the Europa League. If they defeat Bodo/Glimt, they advance to the final, where they will face either Manchester United or Athletic Club.
The Australian boss will now face Knutsen's team once more in a key match, this time as Tottenham manager, hoping to triumph and bring them silverware. The first leg will take place in London.