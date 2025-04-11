Ange Postecoglou Shares Reason He Left Celtic For Tottenham
It's always tough to watch a former Celtic manager go through hardships, especially someone who achieved so much with the club. Ange Postecoglou left Parkhead in 2023 after a successful spell, having won all the domestic trophies available to him.
Postecoglou’s decision to leave Celtic to join Tottenham Hotspur came as a shock to many. However, Brendan Rodgers’ success has softened the blow for the Hoops fans.
Rodgers has been successfully steering the Celtic ship in the past two seasons following Postecoglou’s departure. This year, the club are in contention to win the domestic treble and even qualified for the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League after a long time.
On the other hand, Postecoglou has faced a difficult time at Tottenham. He is facing huge pressure from their fans due to the team's poor run of form recently. Questions are being asked about his future at the London club and understandably so.
Despite the growing criticism, Postecoglou has refused to back down. Instead, he has reminded everyone why he joined Spurs.
According to the Irish Examiner, the Tottenham Hotspur manager said: "I came to this club with a clear purpose and vision of what the club needed and what I could offer. That is to change the way the team plays, to obviously rejuvenate the squad because it was a squad that was coming towards the end of a cycle and to bring success.
"As long as I'm in this position, that's always my focus, irrespective of whatever noise there is or what there may or not be in the future. I don't see that that should diminish my burning ambition, my desire and my determination to make that happen.
"Anything you achieve in life usually comes with a struggle. Certainly everything I have achieved in my life has come with a struggle from a professional perspective.
"This is just another struggle, but never through this struggle have I lost the will to fight for what I think is the right thing to do and I'll continue to do that."
Postecoglou has yet to secure a Champions League appearance with Tottenham during his two seasons in charge. With Spurs currently sitting in 14th place and out of contention for a top-five finish, their only path to qualification lies in winning the Europa League. If they fall short, his future at the club could be in jeopardy.
Regardless of his struggles in England, Celtic fans will always have fond memories of the manager. We wish him luck for his future endeavours.