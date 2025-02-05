Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur Announce Signing of Celtic Target
Ange Postecoglou has not enjoyed the same success at Tottenham Hotspur that he did at Celtic. That will not come as a surprise to anybody though if you know the history of the two clubs.
Right now, there are real fears that Postecoglou could be sacked by Tottenham Hotspur if things do not improve quickly. So, one has to ask whether the Australian made a mistake leaving Celtic when he did.
Tottenham Hotspur have tried to provide Postecoglou with some backing this winter though. They overcame a lot of tough competition to sign Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern Munich.
Tel is not the only forward that Tottenham Hotspur signed either. The other one was being linked with Celtic but it is Postecoglou's side who came out on top in the race for his signature.
Tottenham Hotspur announced that they had reached an agreement with St Patrick's Athletic for the transfer of Mason Melia. He has agreed a deal that will run until 2031 and will join the Premier League club in January of next year.
Celtic were believed to be one of the clubs looking to sign Melia, who has set several records early on in his career at St Pat's including being the League of Ireland Premier Division's youngest ever goalscorer.
Celtic have signed plenty of players from the League of Ireland over the years and it is not hard to believe that they would have had their sights on a talent like Melia.
It is also believed that Melia had made a visit to Celtic last month after being invited by the club but ultimately, it is the move to Tottenham Hotspur that he has chosen out of all the options that were available to him.