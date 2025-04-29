Celtic FC

Announcement Made as Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn Proves Critics Wrong

One of Celtic's star players, Nicolas Kuhn, has received criticism as of late due to his play, but he made sure to silence the doubters at the weekend.

Jeremy Trottier

26th April 2025; Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland; Scottish Premiership Football, Dundee United versus Celtic; Nicolas Kuhn of Celtic celebrates in the 39th minute after he scored to make it 2-0
Celtic have been on an absolute tear over the past few seasons, dominating Scottish football and making strong showings in Europe, most notably this season, as they held their own against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase. This has been due to a number of players stepping up and proving their worth in that time span, and some of the youngsters developing into their potential rather rapidly.

One of the players who has really epitomised this growth has been Nicolas Kuhn, as in his first full season with the club, he was outstanding for the most part, and really showed how special he could end up being.

In 47 appearances for Celtic this season, he has registered 20 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, becoming one of the strongest performers on the team, arguably only behind Daizen Maeda.

His forward output was outstanding, and his defensive prowess was overlooked, but actually enormously impressive as well.

He would put up 2.18 tackles per 90, 0.92 interceptions per 90, 1.15 blocks per 90, and 1.03 clearances per 90, all of which are well above average for his position, and showing the effort even when the production up top was not quite perfect.

He started off the season exceptionally well, but in recent weeks, things had fallen apart a bit, with him losing his starting role at one point.

This has brought out the media pundits, who have heavily criticised his form lately and discussed what the summer window may look like for him now that he is not playing to the level that he was back in the first half of the campaign.

However, in Celtic's title clinching match against Dundee United, he would score two of the club's five goals. This performance was a much-needed boost for the struggling winger, and he has been rewarded for it.

The SPFL recently announced their Team of the Week for week 37, and in it, Kuhn was one of the members.. His performance was outstanding, especially under the scrutiny that he had been facing, and reminded everyone of his quality once again.

The question now moves to whether or not he can finish the season in the form from this matchday, and if he does, what type of transfer fee could Celtic receive for him in the event that he does want to pursue other opportunities in the summer? With rumours of a move swirling once again, it will be intriguing to see how this all plays out in the coming months.

Jeremy Trottier
JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men's soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

