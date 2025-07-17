Another Celtic Exit Close as Luis Palma's Next Club Becomes Clear

Celtic have had quite a few loan decisions to make over the course of the last few transfer windows, with many of their talents not quite working out as of yet, and needing time to develop elsewhere in the world. One of the most notable ones is winger Luis Palma, who had a few truly exceptional goals with the Scottish side, but just ultimately ended up falling out of favour over time.

His talent is undeniable, but he just does not have a great opportunity to get substantial playing time with Celtic, and when he did initially, he was unable to make the most of it consistently.

After spending some time at Olympiacos on loan, he has returned to the Hoops with a decision to make on another loan. The Greek club decided not to make the deal permanent using a buy-out clause, and he will likely be heading out on loan once again.

According to new reports, that loan deal is nearing finalisation already, as this time he will be heading to Poland, joining the Ekstraklasa champions of last season, with a buy-out clause that is rumoured to be rather substantial.

Where is Celtic's Luis Palma Rumoured to Be Heading Next?

Two new reports have come out regarding Palma and a near-complete loan deal to Poland's champion Lech Poznań. The first of which is from Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, who had the following to say about a potential deal:

"Understand Celtic’s out-of-favour winger Luis Palma is set to leave the club to join Polish side Lech Poznan on loan."

This was followed by an updated report from Sebastian Staszewski stated this about the deal in question:

"Luis Palma is close to joining Lech Poznań. The winger could move to Poznań on a one-year loan. Talks are ongoing. If it goes through, it’ll be a big deal, as Palma is a top-tier player. The agreement is expected to include a VERY HIGH buyout clause (around €4.5million)."

Both reports clearly indicate a deal is growing near, and a buyout clause of €4.5 million is a relatively large one given his level of performance so far. Regardless, this is an exceptional opportunity for both sides, as it gives Palma a chance to compete with a strong club from Poland, and the team gets a chance to see how he would fit into their lineup and whether or not he can develop over the course of the loan deal.