Another Celtic Starter Appears to be Closing in on Parkhead Exit

With the pace at which the transfer window is rolling, Celtic are also making every possible move to cope with the urgency of filling the gaps in their squad.

The Celts seem to be in a hurry to bolster every position in their squad with solid backups, especially after facing a serious downturn in form since the turn of the year. Fortunately, it looks like everything has been agreed on when it comes to a deal for Benjamin Nygren.

Moreover, in this mindset of strengthening the squad, the Hoops might witness some key departures. Nicholas Kühn appears to have attracted interest from clubs around the world, impressed by his stellar performances this past season.

More specifically, German club RB Leipzig has shown strong interest in acquiring Kühn this summer and it looks like a move could be closer than first thought.

As reported by the Daily Record, according to Kicker, negotiations are now advanced between Celtic and RB Leipzig.

This surge in interest originates from Kühn's outstanding contributions for Celtic, 24 goals and 18 assists in 69 appearances, which have undoubtedly caught the eye of several clubs aiming to bolster their attacking options.

It is understood that an offer close to £15 million could be enough to seal the deal, a significant financial jump for Celtic, considering they signed the German winger from Rapid Vienna for just £3 million less than two seasons ago.

So, an exit might not be far away but who will end up replacing him at Parkhead?