Another Club Open Talks to Sign Nicolas Kuhn From Celtic

Celtic have had an immense amount of interest being placed in some of their players as of late, and as the summer window enters peak negotiation territory, there are multiple clubs vying for one of their star players with plenty of time to work on a potential deal.

The 2025 summer window for the Hoops has been very rapid at times and very quiet at others, and in the last 48 hours or so, things have started to ramp up quite a bit in terms of potential departures rather than additions.

The latest news has been surrounding RB Leipzig's interest in Nicolas Kühn. With a head coach chosen, they have finally been able to start pushing a bit on some of their summer targets. This has led to reports that they are one of the clubs looking to be poised for a move, potentially, but now, as things continue to develop, another club has unexpectedly entered the race for the German winger.

What is the Latest Update on Nicolas Kühn's Celtic Exit?

In a recent update from Anthony Joseph and Gianluca Di Marzio, they noted that Italian club Como has shown interest in the German winger, and could look to make a deal for him:

"Como have made an approach to Celtic over a possible deal for winger Nicolas Kuhn.



"Kuhn is in demand, with RB Leipzig also among a number of clubs in Europe interested.



"Celtic are in a strong negotiating position with four years left on his contract."

This can only stand to benefit Celtic at this point, as they could draw out more profit from a potential transfer exit if they are looking to do so, and it is fully up to them whether or not they want to move on from the player.

They have control at this point as well. With multiple clubs involved, they can utilise that as leverage in the coming weeks, and if things don't go their way, just move on from the process entirely and focus on an extension instead.

There are four years left on the winger's contract as well, which only adds to the negotiating power the Scottish side has throughout the summer. While they do not have to make a move, the option is there to do so, and they can continue to gauge the potential fee they could get in return for Kühn if they wanted to complete a deal.