Another Striker Linked With Summer Move to Celtic

Another striker seems to have cropped up on Celtic's transfer radar heading into the 2025 summer window.

Detailed shot of a corner flag with the Celtic Glasgow coat of arms, illuminated stadium in the background. / Mandatory Credit: Joeran Steinsiek

For quite a long time, Celtic have continuously faced instability in the frontline. The absence of an outright first-choice striker has been clear since Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure. However, thanks to Brendan Rodgers’ brilliance in creating a swift alteration within the squad, the situation has been dealt with quite well.

Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah have fulfilled this need for the time being, but how long can this “Plan B” justify the absence of a first-choice number 9?

Finding a quality striker should be of utmost importance for Celtic’s scouts as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window. One who can compete for the starting role. And a new name seems to crop up every week.

As reported by the Daily Mail (via BBC), Celtic are tracking Moroccan forward Youssef El Kachati, who is out of contract this summer and is attracting interest from across Europe.

The Moroccan has registered an impressive 23 goals and 6 assists for Telstar this season, making him one of the top goal scorers in the Dutch second division.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there’s no doubt that he would be a cost-effective and promising option for Celtic to consider.

It might raise eyebrows to sign a player from the Dutch second division, but there’s no question that Celtic should not hesitate to pick up a talent like El Kachati if they see long-term potential.

Matt O'Riley was in the English third division when Celtic signed him. Ivan Toney was the same when the club missed out and he ended up joining Brentford. Talent can be anywhere.

As the Hoops look to bolster their frontline, it will be intriguing to see how far the management are willing to go in pursuing El Kachati during the upcoming transfer window.

